Lorraine Margaret (Sandin) Abt


Lorraine Margaret Abt (nee Sandin)

Royal Oak - Lorraine Margaret Abt (nee Sandin), 94, of Royal Oak, MI passed away January 24, 2019. Daughter of Dora Matrella and Elmer Sandin. She was born in Bessemer, MI on July 17, 1924. Lorraine graduated from A.D. Johnston High School in 1942. She was married to the late Reed William Abt on September 3, 1949, for 63 years. Lorraine worked in Dietary at Beaumont Hospital from 1970 to 1992. She had a passion for traveling and line dancing. She is survived by children Jayne Jurgelonis (late Joseph), Kathy Putnam (Stanley), Judith Brinkman (Rick), and Richard Abt. She had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Donna Mae Lapmarado; predeceased by sister Virginia Sandin and brother Eugene Sandin.No services will be held. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Beaumont Hospice at www.beaumonthospitals.com and click on donate or Salvation Army at

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
