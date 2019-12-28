Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Lorraine Valerie Tishler Obituary
Lorraine Valerie Tishler

Lorraine Valerie Tishler, 91, of Leo, passed away on Wed. Dec 25th. She graduated from Oakland Community College. Lorraine was the owner of The Homestead and Country Kitchen restaurant in Grabill. She loved basket weaving, knitting and golf. She was a proud member of "The Hole in One Club". Her favorite activity was attending her grandchildren's events. Lorraine is survived by her children, David (Barbara), Valerie (James) Gualdoni, Mark (Susan), Kimberly (Richard) Kotynski, and Robert; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Laverne Leonard; sister in laws, Marlene Leonard and Denise Leonard. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, 4 brothers, and 1 grandson. Memorial service will be on Friday Jan 3rd at 1 pm with visitation 2 hours prior at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton St. Preferred memorials in Lorraine's honor may be made to "Be the Match".



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
