Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Bloomfield Hills - Lorrie Rosen, 89, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 25 March 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold Rosen. Cherished mother of Sydell (Dr. Allan Michael) Grant and Ellyn (Jeffrey Paul Weigand) Lebowitz. Proud grandmother of Dr. Kevin David Grant and Dr. Paul Aaron Grant. Loving sister of the late Ernest Lee Stovack. Dear sister-in-law of Arlene Stovack and the late Dr. Marvin Rosen. Devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Tillie Stovack. SERVICES 12 NOON TUESDAY, MARCH 26, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019
