Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louella Swanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louella "Mary" Swanner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louella "Mary" Swanner Obituary
Louella "Mary" Swanner

Southgate - Age 89, formerly of Southgate, died February 18, 2019. Services will be held 1 PM Saturday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel. 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Reverence Hospice. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Eric) Trafton; grandchildren, John Somers, Nicole Somers, Kimberly Prebus and Shawn Swanner; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sierra, Camerin and Colton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sons, Richard and William; brother, Marvin "Bud" Nelson. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.