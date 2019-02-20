|
Louella "Mary" Swanner
Southgate - Age 89, formerly of Southgate, died February 18, 2019. Services will be held 1 PM Saturday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel. 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Reverence Hospice. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Eric) Trafton; grandchildren, John Somers, Nicole Somers, Kimberly Prebus and Shawn Swanner; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sierra, Camerin and Colton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sons, Richard and William; brother, Marvin "Bud" Nelson. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019