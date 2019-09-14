Services
Louie Feltus Johnson Jr.


1960 - 2019
Louie Feltus Johnson Jr. Obituary
Louie Feltus Johnson Jr.

Huntsville, AL - Louie Feltus Johnson Jr., endearingly known to Family and Friends as "Toby" passed away on September 3, 2019 in Huntsville, Alabama. He was born September 22, 1960 in El Paso, Texas and was a 1979 graduate of Frank Cody High School in Detroit Michigan.

Toby is survived by his father Louie Feltus Johnson Sr., step-father Booker T. Malone Sr., and step-mother Marlene Johnson. He leaves brothers and sisters Kenneth McMichael, Sr., Benedict Malone, Renate Gilmore (Malone), Booker T. Malone Jr., Charo Malone and many nephews, nieces, one grandnephew, and aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death is his mother Lillian "Frenia" Malone and nephew Christopher "Scottie" Malone.

Our Family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again!

---Love Always, Your Brothers and Sisters



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019
