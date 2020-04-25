|
Louis Berlin
Bloomfield - Louis Berlin, 98, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 24 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Berlin. Cherished father of Renee Krauss, Dr. Steven (Jill) Berlin, and Joyce (Dr. Jeffrey) Weingarten. Proud grandfather of Jonathan (Jennifer) Krauss, Robert (Elana) Krauss, Arielle (Brett) Endelman, Emily (Cody) Rex, Aviva (Gaal) Surugeon, and Elliot (Libby) Weingarten. Adoring great-grandfather of Jillian and Jolie Krauss, Blake Endelman, Levi and Lila Surugeon, and Aidan Krauss. Loving brother of the late Max Berlin, the late Anne (the late Sam) Solomon, the late Jennie Tugman, and the late Joseph Berlin. Dear brother-in-law of Sara Berlin. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and a world of loving friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M., SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020