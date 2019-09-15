Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Benedict’s Catholic Church
80 S. Lynn St.
Waterford, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict’s Catholic Church
80 S. Lynn St.
Waterford, MI
Louis E. Fairbrother

Louis E. Fairbrother

- - FAIRBROTHER, LOUIS E., age 91 died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 13, 2019. Husband of Barbara; son of the late John and Kathryn; brother of the late John, Thomas, Frances Hamlin and William. Father of Patrick (Kristen), the late Kathryn, Thomas, Daniel (Lisa), Paul, Susan (Michael) Mohan, Ann (Jac) Mansour, and Janet (Robert) Burns. Grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 4 and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of St. Michael's High School Class of 1945, served in the Army during World War II, Graduate of U. of D. Law School 1953, past President of the Oakland County Bar, and retired judge from the 50th District Court. Devoted and daily Mass attendee. Known for his wit and spoke at many Bar functions. A kind and patient man, great husband, father and friend. Visitation will be Monday September 16, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston). Instate Tuesday 10 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church (80 S. Lynn St. Waterford). Burial at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial donations may be directed to or Right to Life of Michigan. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
