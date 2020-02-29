|
|
Louis H. Walczak
Eastpointe - February 27, 2020. Loving husband of the late Kathleen Walczak. Dear father of Chris (Mike) Crossley and Tamberly Surinck. Beloved grandfather of Jim, Michelle, Kelly and Laura. Great Grandfather of 8. Brother of Nancy and Stanley. Visitation Thursday 1-8 PM with a funeral service at 7:00 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic, Warren. Interment Pelkie Cemetery, Pelkie, Michigan. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020