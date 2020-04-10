|
Louis Herbert Trongo
Taylor - Louis Herbert Trongo, age 89, of Taylor, on April 8, 2020.
Beloved husband of Dorothy for nearly 68 years. Dorothy preceded him in death. Loving father of Kathleen, Sharlene (Ralph), Louis, Jr. (late Janice), Loreen, Steven (Dianita), Stuart, Nadine (Brian), and Jeannine (David). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Dearest brother of Joseph (Reba), Helen (late William), and Eileen (late Al); and numerous nieces & nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, George & Clara; siblings, Russell, Clara, Leona (Lee),Thelma (Sally), and George. Louis will be deeply missed.
Louis worked for the U.S. Postal Service & retired in 1985, after 30 years. He is a U.S. Army veteran, who served in the Korean War.
Louis enjoyed gardening, cooking, holiday family gatherings, watching sports & old movie classics, crossword puzzles, classical music, card games, and making lawn ornaments.
www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020