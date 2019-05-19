|
Louis J. Cattaneo
Bloomfield Hills - Age 79, Bloomfield Hills, passed away May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda. Cherished father of Keith (Julie), Craig (Kelly), and Lisa Chester. Loving brother of Michael (Nancy). Adored grandfather of Matthew, Sarah Elizabeth, Victoria, Roxie, and Jenna. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. at Bagnasco and Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions to Angela Hospice Care Center appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019