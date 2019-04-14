|
Louis J. Mahoney
- - April 12, 2019 Age 89. Beloved husband of Elizabeth M (nee Marchese). Loving father of Peggy McCallum (Scott), Timothy Mahoney and the late Dan. Cherished grandfather of Dan McCallum, Sarah Mikesell (Chad), J.B. McCallum and Manuel Jolliffe-Mahoney. Funeral Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Angel's Place or Malta Medical and Dental Clinic. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
