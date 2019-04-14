Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd,
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd,
Bloomfield Hills, MI
- - April 12, 2019 Age 89. Beloved husband of Elizabeth M (nee Marchese). Loving father of Peggy McCallum (Scott), Timothy Mahoney and the late Dan. Cherished grandfather of Dan McCallum, Sarah Mikesell (Chad), J.B. McCallum and Manuel Jolliffe-Mahoney. Funeral Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Angel's Place or Malta Medical and Dental Clinic. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
