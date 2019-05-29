Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Lying in State
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Louis J. Sugo Obituary
Louis J. Sugo

- - Louis J. Sugo, age 83, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Gail (David) Boomer, Louis T. (Christine) Sugo, Linda Erickson and Patsy (David) Curnell. Dear grandfather of Timothy (Laura) Boomer, Bethany Boomer, Allyson Sugo, Lindsay Sugo, Louis M. Sugo, Ben Erickson, John Erickson, Cassie Curnell, Carmen Curnell and Cal Curnell. Dearest great grandfather of T. Rex Boomer. Visitation Thursday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI. Rosary Service Thursday Evening. In State Friday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI. Please visit our online obituary/guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019
