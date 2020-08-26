1/1
Louis John Donato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis John Donato

- - August 19, 2020, Age 65. Beloved husband of Mary Margaret (nee: Gerber) for 41 years. Dear father of Anne Marie and Joseph L. Donato (Annie Turner). Loving son of Louise and the late Louis Donato. Caring brother of Angela Johnson. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln at Lahser, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved