Louis John Donato
- - August 19, 2020, Age 65. Beloved husband of Mary Margaret (nee: Gerber) for 41 years. Dear father of Anne Marie and Joseph L. Donato (Annie Turner). Loving son of Louise and the late Louis Donato. Caring brother of Angela Johnson. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln at Lahser, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
