Louis Joseph Abalos Abalos
Louis Joseph Abalos passed away suddenly on April 2nd at the age of 84.
Louis preceded in death by his wife of almost 44 years, June. His sisters Angie (Robert) Gomez both deceased, Vicki (LeRoy) Goodall both deceased, Margaret (Jim) Corbin both deceased, David (Cecila) Abalos, Salvador Abalos, deceased. Louis had 5 children, Michael (Karen) Abalos, Valerie (Eddie) Pettovello, Christine (Chris) Greco, Lisa (Paul) Emory and Jennifer (Mark) Dycus. He also had 4 children through marriage with June who he treated like his own. Ricky Hall (deceased), Mary (Ray) Murray, Charles Hall, Kelly (Glenda) Hall; 23 loving grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Louie was very proud of his jobs that he held in the past. He worked at The Detroit Times, Coopers and Lybrand, and The Detroit Free Press from which he retired in 1995. He loved the Detroit Tigers, watched every game and he recorded all of the stats. He grew up in Corktown and used to tell us the stories of the Tigers home games at Tiger Stadium and how they would wait outside the ballpark with the hope of catching a foul ball or a home run.
Unfortunately, current events prevent us from gathering with everyone at this time. But we look forward with hope and faith to a day, to be announced in the near future, when we come together to celebrate our Father's life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020