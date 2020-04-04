Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Abalos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Joseph Abalos Abalos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Joseph Abalos Abalos Obituary
Louis Joseph Abalos Abalos

Louis Joseph Abalos passed away suddenly on April 2nd at the age of 84.

Louis preceded in death by his wife of almost 44 years, June. His sisters Angie (Robert) Gomez both deceased, Vicki (LeRoy) Goodall both deceased, Margaret (Jim) Corbin both deceased, David (Cecila) Abalos, Salvador Abalos, deceased. Louis had 5 children, Michael (Karen) Abalos, Valerie (Eddie) Pettovello, Christine (Chris) Greco, Lisa (Paul) Emory and Jennifer (Mark) Dycus. He also had 4 children through marriage with June who he treated like his own. Ricky Hall (deceased), Mary (Ray) Murray, Charles Hall, Kelly (Glenda) Hall; 23 loving grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Louie was very proud of his jobs that he held in the past. He worked at The Detroit Times, Coopers and Lybrand, and The Detroit Free Press from which he retired in 1995. He loved the Detroit Tigers, watched every game and he recorded all of the stats. He grew up in Corktown and used to tell us the stories of the Tigers home games at Tiger Stadium and how they would wait outside the ballpark with the hope of catching a foul ball or a home run.

Unfortunately, current events prevent us from gathering with everyone at this time. But we look forward with hope and faith to a day, to be announced in the near future, when we come together to celebrate our Father's life.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -