St. Clair Shores - Louis Prosapio aka Lou Roberts, age 71, passed away August 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife: Nancy Kunkel; brother: Tom (Karen), nieces: Angie and Megan; and nephew: Jeff. Lou was preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne Blattenberger. Also left to cherish his memory are many dear friends. Louis was a member of the Jefferson Yacht Club, Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists. In lieu of flowers donations to the Michigan Humane Society would be appreciated. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Memorial service on Thursday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
