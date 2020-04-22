Resources
- - Lou passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on April 20, 2020, at the age of 96. Lifelong resident of Metro Detroit. Proud decorated Veteran of the U.S. Marines, World War II and Korean War. Longtime Executive and Funeral Director for A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel). His beloved wife of 70 years Sarah "Sally" preceded him in death just five days earlier. Loving Father of Lisa (Tim Bradley), Marty (Renee) and Tricia (Dave Bembas) and the late Gary (Leslie). Cherished "Pops" of 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Elizabeth Clos (Charles) and the late John Rodgers (Dibby). Committal Service will be held privately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Lou and Sally at a later date. Memorial tributes to the Marine Corps Association & Foundation or the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
