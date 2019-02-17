|
Louis Zaidan
- - Passed away on February 15, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Karen for 38 years. Beloved father of Dr. Jonathan Zaidan (Kimberly). Cherished grandfather "Jiddee" of Chase and Alexander. Devoted brother of Thomas, Pearl, RoseAnn, Helen and the late Marian. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Louis was a practicing attorney for over 50 years and in the farm fields for just as much time. Family will receive friends from 2-8 pm with Scripture Service at 7 pm on Thursday, February 21 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., (between Maple and Big Beaver). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday, February 22 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 am. Family prefers memorial tributes to and .
