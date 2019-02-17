Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
- - Passed away on February 15, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Karen for 38 years. Beloved father of Dr. Jonathan Zaidan (Kimberly). Cherished grandfather "Jiddee" of Chase and Alexander. Devoted brother of Thomas, Pearl, RoseAnn, Helen and the late Marian. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Louis was a practicing attorney for over 50 years and in the farm fields for just as much time. Family will receive friends from 2-8 pm with Scripture Service at 7 pm on Thursday, February 21 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., (between Maple and Big Beaver). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday, February 22 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 am. Family prefers memorial tributes to and .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
