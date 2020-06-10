Louise Greenfield
Louise Greenfield

Louise Greenfield, 91, died on June 3rd, 2020 at an assisted living facility in Texas. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Despite humble beginnings in an immigrant family, she was educated at Ohio State University, where she received a BA in English and worked on her MA.

In 1954 she married Richard J. Denny and moved to Detroit, Michigan. The couple had two children: Keith R. Denny is an attorney in California; Stuart E. Denny (Lori Phillips) worked as a geophysicist in the oil exploration industry in Texas.

Louise was a professional writer who published seven books and many articles from the 1970's to the 1990's. She survived two bouts of breast cancer, and her book Cancer Overcome by Diet, An Alternative to Surgery, published in 1987, was popular for many years. It described how a new diet and life regimen, as recommended by the American Natural Hygiene Society, allowed her to avoid mastectomy and chemotherapy.

In 1972 she married David Greenfield. They both worked for Ford Export Corporation, shared a love of gardening, and traveled extensively in Europe and the Caribbean. They remained married until her passing.

Visitation 11:00 - 12:30, Monday June 15, 2020. Service 12:30, Monday June 15, 2020, Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Road, Redford, MI 48240.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
