Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:15 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Parish
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rene Goupil Parish
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Palchesko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Joan Palchesko


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Joan Palchesko Obituary
Louise Joan Palchesko

Sterling Heights - Palchesko Louise Joan, age 86, passed away on August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Palchesko. Devoted mother of Michael (Rose) Palchesko, Victoria Plante, and Kathleen Palchesko. Loving grandmother of Julia (Bernhard) Froemel, Bradley Palchesko, Brian Plante, Kimberly Plante, and Amanda Szczesniak. Cherished great-grandmother of Amelie and Noah Froemel. Dear sister of Louis (Rita) Kish, Frances (the late Robert) Deoskey, and the late Robert (the late Katherine) Kish. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019, 3:00 - 9:00 PM, Rosary at 7:15 PM, at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, 586-997-3838. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 12, 9:30 AM at St. Rene Goupil Parish, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Visitation at Church begins at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions and tributes can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now