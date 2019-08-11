|
|
Louise Joan Palchesko
Sterling Heights - Palchesko Louise Joan, age 86, passed away on August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Palchesko. Devoted mother of Michael (Rose) Palchesko, Victoria Plante, and Kathleen Palchesko. Loving grandmother of Julia (Bernhard) Froemel, Bradley Palchesko, Brian Plante, Kimberly Plante, and Amanda Szczesniak. Cherished great-grandmother of Amelie and Noah Froemel. Dear sister of Louis (Rita) Kish, Frances (the late Robert) Deoskey, and the late Robert (the late Katherine) Kish. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019, 3:00 - 9:00 PM, Rosary at 7:15 PM, at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, 586-997-3838. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 12, 9:30 AM at St. Rene Goupil Parish, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Visitation at Church begins at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions and tributes can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019