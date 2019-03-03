|
|
Louise Kirks
Detroit - Our beloved Louise Kirks, age 76, passed away on February 18, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Mother of Charles Kirks, grandmother of Charlotte Kirks, Charmaine Kirks, Shamika Tabb, and Paula Tabb, and great grandmother of Jerome Gooch, S'Niyah Lee, Renell Harvey, Antwon Wilson, and Jaden Tabb.
She was an educator in Detroit for over 30 years. Louise will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at Detroit Unity Temple ( 17505 2nd Ave, Detroit, Michigan 48203) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019