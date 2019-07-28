Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Louise M. (Snider) Darin Obituary
Louise M. Darin (nee Snider)

- - Age 92, July 24, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Peter C. Darin, Jr. Dear mother of Maureen (the late Daniel) Sandahl, Susan (Martin) Hagan, Diane (Clifford) Lai, Martha (Karl) Kadon, Peter (Christine) Darin III, and Michael (Lori) Darin. Proud grandma of 22 and great-grandmother of 14. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln, Bloomfield Hills, Thursday, August 1st at 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
