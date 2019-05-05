|
|
Louise R. Mannino
St. Clair Shores - Age 91, May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter for 66 years. Loving mother of Lisa, Patricia Smith, Anthony (Linda), Maria (Steve) Schuster, Michele (Michael) Gregor, and James (Melessa). Proud grandmother of Rachel (Nick), Thomas Smith, Kevin, Trina (Matt), Nicholas, Alaina (Justin), Juliana, Joseph, Angela, Samantha, and Mario. Great-grandmother of Reese. Sister of Patricia Pelione, Mary Dillard and the late Tom Consiglio, Tony Consiglio, Sam Consiglio, Jack Consiglio, and Kay Stella. Instate Wednesday 9:00 am until time of funeral Mass 9:30 am at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mount Clemens. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to . www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019