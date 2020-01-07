Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Silvestri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Silvestri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Silvestri Obituary
Louise Silvestri

Garden City - Passed away January 5, 2020. Age 67. Beloved wife of Vincenzo. Loving mother of Amelia (Gary) Bukwaz, the late Donald and Thomas (Christina). Cherished grandmother of Marina and Vincenzo. Devoted daughter of Amelia and the late Gino LaLama. Dear sister of Louis Gino (Karen) LaLama and the late Robert (Carolyn) LaLama. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Wednesday 4-9 pm and Thursday 3-9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. Instate at 10:30 am Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 31530 Beechwood (N. of Ford/W. of Merriman) until time of Funeral Mass at 11 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -