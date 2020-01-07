|
Louise Silvestri
Garden City - Passed away January 5, 2020. Age 67. Beloved wife of Vincenzo. Loving mother of Amelia (Gary) Bukwaz, the late Donald and Thomas (Christina). Cherished grandmother of Marina and Vincenzo. Devoted daughter of Amelia and the late Gino LaLama. Dear sister of Louis Gino (Karen) LaLama and the late Robert (Carolyn) LaLama. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Wednesday 4-9 pm and Thursday 3-9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. Instate at 10:30 am Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 31530 Beechwood (N. of Ford/W. of Merriman) until time of Funeral Mass at 11 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020