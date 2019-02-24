Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
19624 Wood
Melvindale, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Louise Wallace Obituary
Louise Wallace

Allen Park - Louise Wallace, age 88, passed away on February 22, 2019,

Beloved wife of the late John for 69 years. Loving mother of Patrick (Genny Haggerty), Eugene (Aggie Dattolo), Leo (MaryAnn Dazsi), John (Cheryl Desira), Mary Louise, Therese Ann, Bernadette (Gary) Hollon, Joseph (Debbie Bem), Michael (Nicole Bowers) and James (Mary Jo Adragna). Dearest sister of the late Lillian Black and Jean Foos. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Visitation, Monday, February 25, 2019, 1-9 PM, Prayer Service, 7 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Road, Southgate. Instate, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10 AM, until time of Mass, 11 AM, St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 19624 Wood, Melvindale.

molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
