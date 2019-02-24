|
|
Louise Wallace
Allen Park - Louise Wallace, age 88, passed away on February 22, 2019,
Beloved wife of the late John for 69 years. Loving mother of Patrick (Genny Haggerty), Eugene (Aggie Dattolo), Leo (MaryAnn Dazsi), John (Cheryl Desira), Mary Louise, Therese Ann, Bernadette (Gary) Hollon, Joseph (Debbie Bem), Michael (Nicole Bowers) and James (Mary Jo Adragna). Dearest sister of the late Lillian Black and Jean Foos. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Visitation, Monday, February 25, 2019, 1-9 PM, Prayer Service, 7 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Road, Southgate. Instate, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10 AM, until time of Mass, 11 AM, St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 19624 Wood, Melvindale.
molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019