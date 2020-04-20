Services
Lova (Roman) Warfield, age 88, of Clinton Township, MI, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Wife of the late William Warfield and the late Dan Roman; dearest mother of Sue (Rod) Coleman, Scott Warfield and Amy (Jim) Partridge; grandmother of Stephen (Carla) Coleman, Delaney Partridge and Charlotte Partridge; great-grandmother of Wesley Coleman; beloved sister of Joe (Sheila) Fidler, the late Jim (Pat) Fidler, and Dan (Flo) Fidler, and loved and admired by many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
