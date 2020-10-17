1/
Ltc Clayton "John" (R) Neil
LTC Clayton "John" Neil (R)

Huntsville, AL - Born Sept 30, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. Passed October 15, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama.

LTC. Neil served in the Navy during Vietnam. He left the Navy to attend Nursing school. He then enlisted in the Army in 1982 as an officer. He retired in June 2001. While in the Army, he received his master's degree from UAB and served as a Nurse Practitioner in several different specialties.

He is survived by his wife: Edna Neil, daughter Kerry (Chris) Dougherty, son Shawn Neil, eight grandchildren and brother Matt Neil. Preceded in death by parents John Neil and Virginia Neil and siblings Michael Neil and Laurie Bandish.

A Memorial Service will be held at Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, AL on Saturday, Nov. 7. Friends and family will be received from 10a-12p. Service will be held at 12p. Inurnment of LTC. Neil's remains will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
