Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lucian P. "Lou" Iacobell


1939 - 2019
Lucian P. "Lou" Iacobell Obituary
Lucian P. "Lou" Iacobell

St. Clair Shores - September 14, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of Louise for 53 wonderful years. Loving father of Donald (Shelly), David (Amy), and Denise (Jon) Seagram. Proud grandfather of Jon, Patrick, Nicholas, Matthew and Christopher. Dear brother of Frank (Gaye). Dear uncle of Diane (Jeff) Boden, Christina Fazzone, Peter Iacobell and Angela Bradford. Lou was former Owner of Iacobell Shoes in Grosse Pointe Woods and former President of Michigan Retailers Association. Donations preferred to American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Pkwy. (16 Mile). Instate Thursday 9:30am until the 10:00am Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church (467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019
