Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucile A. Castle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucile A. Castle Obituary
Lucile A. Castle

Dearborn Hts - Castle, Lucile A. of Dearborn Hts., MI. Age 83. January 5, 2020. Beloved mom of Mary (Russell) Andrzejewski. Cherished grandma of Kayla, Adam and Matthew Andrzejewski. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Instate at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick Street, Dearborn Hts., MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. www.hackettmetcalf.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -