Lucile A. Castle
Dearborn Hts - Castle, Lucile A. of Dearborn Hts., MI. Age 83. January 5, 2020. Beloved mom of Mary (Russell) Andrzejewski. Cherished grandma of Kayla, Adam and Matthew Andrzejewski. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Instate at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick Street, Dearborn Hts., MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020