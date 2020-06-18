Lucile Dokken
Woodhaven - Lucile Dokken of Woodhaven. Passed on June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Family Services will be held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.