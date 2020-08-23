Lucille A. Gentile
Lucille A.Gentile, age 78, died August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dearest mother of Keith Gentile, and the late Jamie Gentile. Loving sister of Josie (Daniel) Bieke, the late James (the late Lonnie) Dayne, the late Michael Dayne, and sister-in-law of Tom (the late Sandra) Gentile, William (the late Sandy) Gentile, and the late Paul (the late Louise) Gentile. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 9:30 am at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church in Sterling Heights. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com