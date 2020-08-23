1/1
Lucille A. Gentile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille A. Gentile

Lucille A.Gentile, age 78, died August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dearest mother of Keith Gentile, and the late Jamie Gentile. Loving sister of Josie (Daniel) Bieke, the late James (the late Lonnie) Dayne, the late Michael Dayne, and sister-in-law of Tom (the late Sandra) Gentile, William (the late Sandy) Gentile, and the late Paul (the late Louise) Gentile. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 9:30 am at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church in Sterling Heights. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved