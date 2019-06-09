Services
Lucille C. Marola

Sterling Heights - June 6, 2019 Age 76

Beloved wife of the late Louis. Dear mother of Ken (Joann) Smylie, Tina (Chris) Charow and Lori (Larry David) Alley. Proud grandmother of 7 and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Lou Smith and Michael Gallo.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 2-9 pm and Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2-9 pm. Funeral Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
