Lucille Joan Hualde
Salt Lake City, UT - Lucille Joan Hualde, 87, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Born, May 20, 1932 in Detroit Mi5chigan, to Frank and Louise Samul. Lou was a fietysoul who loved to have a good time wherever she was. Her passion for cooking and entertaining always brought joy to everyone who partook in the events. Her delicious pierogis were unmatched. Lou's quick-witted humor and smile were infectious and put people at ease. Lou was a free spirit from a young age, and in her early 20 's she took a trip via ship to Brazil. Lou was such an organized person, that she still had needlepoint pictures she created on that trip to Brazil. Lou had a passion for cats and had multiple cats over the years that she loved dearly. She also had an extraordinaty love for chicken pictures and figurines. Lou loved watching the Golden Girls, and would laugh endlessly at the antics of the three witty, independent, beautiful women (much like herself) who lived life on their owu temJS. Lucille is survived by her brother Frank Samul, Dearborn, Michigan; brother James Samul; nephew, Roman Samul and nieces Petrina Youhan, and Immaculata Ojeda.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020