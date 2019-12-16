Services
Lucille Ladouceur Obituary
Livonia - Lucille Ladouceur (nee. Jugon) 90, of Livonia, MI passed away on December 14, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and moved to Detroit in her teens. She graduated from Denby, '47. She and Harold "Hal" Ladouceur (deceased 2016) were married on August 24, 1950. They were married 66 years. They had one daughter Marcy (Jim) Hare. They spent many happy years at the cottage near Parry Sound, Ontario then their condo in Punta Gorda, FL. In addition, Lucille was a long-time member of PEO Chapter DZ. She was easy to talk to and made friends wherever she went. In addition to Marcy (Jim) she is survived by her granddaughters Melissa (Josh) Hansen and Jamie Hare (Jeremy McCulloch) and brother Donald Jugon. She was also excited about the arrival of a great-grandson, Jeremy James McCulloch in January. She is preceded in death by grandsons Gary and Thomas Hare and brother Michael Jugon. Visitation for Lucille will be held Thursday, December 19 from 3 - 8 PM at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154. In-State for Final Visiting on Friday, December 20 from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 11 AM at St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 27475 Five Mile, Livonia, 48154. Memorial donations to the , Michigan Chapter or to . www.mannsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
