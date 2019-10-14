|
Lucille M. "Lucky" Quillin
Detroit - Lucille M. "Lucky" Quillin, 95 of Detroit died Sunday, October 13, 2019, Lucky was the beloved wife of 74 years to Tom Quillin and loving mother of Michael Quillin who also preceded her in death. She leaves her son William, daughter Jill, daughter in law Janis and many cherished friends.
Lucky will be remembered for all those cherished friendships and her love of music and dance.
At Lucky's request, there will be no funeral services. A memorial lunch will be shared at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019