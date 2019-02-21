|
|
Lucille Maloziec
Sterling Heights - Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Patricia (Fredrick) Janson, Lorraine (Ernest) Johnson, Carol (John) Presley, Rick (Mary) and Greg (Beth). Grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 6. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Wm. Beaumont Hospice. Visitation Friday 3:00pm to 9:00pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, 3801 18 Mile (N.W. corner of Ryan). Funeral service will take place Saturday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 38750 Ryan Rd. Instate 9:30 AM, followed by Mass at 10 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019