Services
St Jane Frances De Chantal
38750 Ryan Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile (N.W. corner of Ryan)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
38750 Ryan Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
38750 Ryan Rd.
View Map
Sterling Heights - Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Patricia (Fredrick) Janson, Lorraine (Ernest) Johnson, Carol (John) Presley, Rick (Mary) and Greg (Beth). Grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 6. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Wm. Beaumont Hospice. Visitation Friday 3:00pm to 9:00pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, 3801 18 Mile (N.W. corner of Ryan). Funeral service will take place Saturday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 38750 Ryan Rd. Instate 9:30 AM, followed by Mass at 10 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
