|
|
Lucille Marie Mallas
Shelby Twp. - Sept. 11, 1932 - April 28, 2019
Lucille Marie Mallas (nee Bone), long time Shelby Township resident, passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Lucille is survived by Robert Vatista Mallas, husband of 66 years. She was loving mother to her son, Brad Mallas and wife, Lisa (nee White) and daughter, Christina and husband, Greg Bellopatrick. She was extremely proud of her three grandchildren, Myles, Seneca and Scott. Lucille enjoyed gardening, creating beautiful floral arrangements, reading and crossword puzzles. Donations can be made in Lucille's memory to Next Steps 2 Life, Attention: Jamie Smith, 455 S. Livernois, Suite B-22, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019