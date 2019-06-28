|
|
Lucille Pederson Hardgrove
- - Lucille Pederson Hardgrove passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 at the assisted living facility of Samaritas (formerly Maple Village) in Bloomfield Hills under the care of Hospice and surrounded by her family. She was 99. She was a resident at Samaritas for the past six years. For sixty years prior to that, she resided in Cincinnati, Ohio where she, as a Professor Emeritus in the University of Cincinnati Department of Communications, taught for over 30 years. Lucille was born in Lewiston, Idaho and raised in the small mountainous town of Pierce. She held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Drama from the University of Idaho, and a Master's and EdD from the University of Cincinnati. She funded scholarships in communications at the University of Cincinnati, and in Engineering at the University of Idaho and Washington State University. After graduating from the University of Idaho, Lucille performed in summer stock theater on both East and West Coasts, and was a graduate of the Neighborhood Playhouse, School of Theater, in New York City. She became the first women to teach Dale Carnegie training courses for women in business in Boston, MA. She is the author of two reference books; one on the life of stage actress Katharine Cornell, and one on the impact of breast cancer on the family. Lucille was an accomplished watercolor artist and metal health advocate and counsellor through NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as a result of her son's bipolar disorder. Lucille was married to Jerard M. Pederson for 38 years, he passed away in 1982; and George Hardgrove for 7 years, he passed away in 2004. She was mother to son Marshall (deceased 2009) and Pamela Hall (Allan), grandmother to Alexander Hall (Wendy) and Sally Bell (Chris), great grandmother to Miles and Sebastian Hall, and Pierce and Lewis Bell. She was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta fraternity and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a member of Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to National Alliance on Mental Illness.
