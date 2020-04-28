Resources
Lucy Anne Stiller (nee Dzienisowicz), born and raised in Detroit, MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She worked for Chrysler and loved playing pinochle, golf, bowling, and gardening. Awesome Mom to Diane (Terry Fadina), Sheryl (Mark Tanario), Patrick (Barbara), and Lisa. Survived by her sisters: Dolores (Donald Pylar d.), Helen (Leon Busch d.), Wanda (Michael Serement), Stella (Jay Flocks), and Virginia (Timothy Brown); her Aunt Emily (John Dzienisowicz d.); her sisters-in-law: Johanna (Joseph Stiller d.) and Madonna (Thomas Stiller d.) and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
