Cremation Society of Michigan
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 839-4100
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Leon
29041 7 Mile Road
Livonia, MI
Lucy Gorowicz Obituary
Lucy Gorowicz

Livonia - Lucy Gorowicz, age 93, February 5, 2019.

Preceeded in death by husband, Morris, her son, Victor, and two sisters. Dear Mother of Regina "Nina" (John) Aimar. Grandmother of Leah, Charlie (Yvonne) Barenscheer, Tom (Angela) Aimar and Jennifer (Jim) Moomey. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren. Lucy was a holocaust survivor and a 1st class seamstress.

A Memorial Luncheon will be held at House of Leon, 29041 7 Mile Road, Livonia on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to Jewish Family Services.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
