Lucy Gorowicz
Livonia - Lucy Gorowicz, age 93, February 5, 2019.
Preceeded in death by husband, Morris, her son, Victor, and two sisters. Dear Mother of Regina "Nina" (John) Aimar. Grandmother of Leah, Charlie (Yvonne) Barenscheer, Tom (Angela) Aimar and Jennifer (Jim) Moomey. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren. Lucy was a holocaust survivor and a 1st class seamstress.
A Memorial Luncheon will be held at House of Leon, 29041 7 Mile Road, Livonia on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to Jewish Family Services.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019