Lucy Kashishian
Lucy Kashishian

Redford Twp. - LUCY (Zartarian) KASHISHIAN, age 96, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. She was the daughter of the late Boghos and Sultan Zartarian of Pontiac, MI. Beloved wife of the late Mateos "Mike" Kashishian; Loving mother of Barbara (David) Harazian and Kirk (Ankin) Kashian. Cherished grandmother of Kareena, Diona and Kirk Kashian. Sister of Aghavni "Agnes" Melkonian.

Her fun loving spirit will be sorely missed by family and friends. "Till we see each other again in heaven." The family will receive friends - according to Covid-19 regulations, wearing masks and social distancing- on Friday from 10am until time of funeral service at 12:30 pm in St. John Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI. Interment in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Cemetery. Memorials suggested to either St. John Armenian Church, or Friends of Etchmiadzin. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View her obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
St. John Armenian Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:30 PM
St. John Armenian Church
Funeral services provided by
Simon Javizian Funeral Directors
23690 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
(248) 626-7815
