Lucy Quinn
Livonia - Lucy Quinn, Age 89 of Livonia, June 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Michael (Laura) and Colleen (Joseph) Ferrara. Cherished Grandmother of Alexandria and Joey Ferrara. Dearest sister of the late Rosaleen Brennan, Thomas Fitzgibbon, Eileen Leedle, Kathleen Kremhelmer, Nancy (Carl) Loeffler, and John Fitzgibbon. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 25, 3-9PM with a Rosary at 7PM located at Fred Wood Funeral Home, 36100 5 Mile Road Livonia. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edith Catholic Church 15089 Newburgh Road, Livonia. Wednesday June 26, Instate 10AM until Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre. Please visit the guestbook at www.fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 24, 2019