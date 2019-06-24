Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Quinn


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy Quinn Obituary
Lucy Quinn

Livonia - Lucy Quinn, Age 89 of Livonia, June 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Michael (Laura) and Colleen (Joseph) Ferrara. Cherished Grandmother of Alexandria and Joey Ferrara. Dearest sister of the late Rosaleen Brennan, Thomas Fitzgibbon, Eileen Leedle, Kathleen Kremhelmer, Nancy (Carl) Loeffler, and John Fitzgibbon. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 25, 3-9PM with a Rosary at 7PM located at Fred Wood Funeral Home, 36100 5 Mile Road Livonia. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edith Catholic Church 15089 Newburgh Road, Livonia. Wednesday June 26, Instate 10AM until Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre. Please visit the guestbook at www.fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now