Lucy West
Sterling Heights Michigan - WEST, Lucy. April 9, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Dennis (Nancy), Linda (Jim Salczynski), the late Michael (Patti), the late Kevin (Maureen Okasinski) and Thomas (Christiana). Proud and adored grandmother of Kimberley, Brian, Julie, Michael, Nick, Sophia, Isabella, Catherine, Josette, and great grandmother of DeeDee, Alexander and Will. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020