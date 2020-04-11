Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy West Obituary
Lucy West

Sterling Heights Michigan - WEST, Lucy. April 9, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Dennis (Nancy), Linda (Jim Salczynski), the late Michael (Patti), the late Kevin (Maureen Okasinski) and Thomas (Christiana). Proud and adored grandmother of Kimberley, Brian, Julie, Michael, Nick, Sophia, Isabella, Catherine, Josette, and great grandmother of DeeDee, Alexander and Will. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -