Services
St Colette Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI 48152
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
30000 W. Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh
Livonia, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi Petrucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi "Gino" Petrucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luigi "Gino" Petrucci Obituary
Luigi "Gino" Petrucci

- - Luigi "Gino" Petrucci, 89, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Mr. Petrucci is survived by his loving wife Assunta; sons, Bruno (Lauri), Mauro (Amy), Franco (Elena); daughter, Marisa (Marc) Mersino; and thirteen grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Monday, Sept. 30 from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m. (with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 30000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152. Visitation continues on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh, Livonia, MI 48152. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery immediately following Mass. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy of Mr. Petrucci may be shared at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luigi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.