Luigi "Gino" Petrucci
- - Luigi "Gino" Petrucci, 89, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Mr. Petrucci is survived by his loving wife Assunta; sons, Bruno (Lauri), Mauro (Amy), Franco (Elena); daughter, Marisa (Marc) Mersino; and thirteen grandchildren.
Friends may visit on Monday, Sept. 30 from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m. (with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 30000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152. Visitation continues on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh, Livonia, MI 48152. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery immediately following Mass. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy of Mr. Petrucci may be shared at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019