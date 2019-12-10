Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Of The Angels Catholic Church
Taylor, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Angels Catholic Church
Taylor, MI
Luke Wegiwnka Obituary
Luke Wegiwnka

Brownstown Twp. - Luke Wegiwnka, age 97, December 7, 2019 of Brownstown Twp, Michigan, formerly of Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Susan (Len) Vokal. Dearest grandfather of Dan (Lauren) Vokal. Proud papa of Luke and Annalise. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his sisters-in-law Theresa and Rose Wegienka. Luke was a longtime educator and musician. Visitation, Thursday, 3-9pm and Friday 2-9 pm, at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (just north of Goddard). Rosary, Friday, 6:30 PM at the funeral home. In state, Saturday, 9:30 am until funeral Mass, 10 AM at Our Lady Of The Angels Catholic Church, Taylor. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Luke's life may be made to Angela Hospice or Fish and Loaves. Visit his tribute at www.martenson.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
