|
|
Luz Dabu Danan, age 88, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, passed away on April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Danan was born on April 1, 1932, in Lubao, Pampanga, Philippines. Beloved daughter of the late Mr. Zacarias S. Dabu and the late Mrs. Lorenza Vitug Dabu. Devoted wife to the late Dr. Bernardo M. Danan for 62 years. Loving mother of Grace Dabu, MaryAnn and husband Dr. John Anderson, Alan Danan, Lulu and husband Jeff Titran, the late Dr. Bernard J. Danan, and daughter-in-law Melissa (Eric) Rilko. Proud grandfather of Eric, Rachel (Suru) Jandyala, Joshua (Mackenzie Seipert), Halie, Jacob, Madeline, Hannah, Julian, Matthew, Frida, Lara, Amelia, and Claire. Great-grandmother-to-be to Baby Jandyala. Luz is also survived by her loving siblings Aurea D. Dabu, Felicito Dabu, Aurora Dabu Barin, Mario Dabu, Nora Dabu Sabado, Elisa Dabu Tayag, Rosalia Dabu Jimenez, Pacita Dabu Jimenez, and Rafael Dabu, many cousins, nieces and nephews in both the United States and the Philippines, and many, many dear friends. Luz will be remembered for her quiet strength. boundless love for family, her endless generosity, and her masterfully delicious cooking. Mrs. Danan was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bernardo M. Danan, her son Dr. Bernard J. Danan, and sister Leonila Dabu Javier. Memorial donations may be sent to the Bernard J. Danan Fund for Sarcoma Research (https://victors.us/bernardtailgate) and World Medical Relief (worldmedicalrelief.org). A private graveside service and burial to be held on April 30 at White Chapel, Troy, MI. Funeral Mass and Celebration to follow at a later date.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020