Lydia Markwart
Redford - Age 100 Beloved wife of the late William. Dear mother of Eugene (Sandra) and the late Gerald (Sherri). Loving grandmother of Geoffrey (Denise) Markwart, Todd (Sara) Markwart, Jill (Brandon) Salisbury, Shaun (Christine), Markwart, Jason Markwart, Scott (Karen) Markwart and Brett Markwart. Great grandmother of Nigel, Claire, Jacob, Trevor, Brice, Ryder, Kaleb, Karter, Devlin and Kya. In state Monday, November 2nd, 10 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Service at Evergreen Lutheran Church, 8680 Evergreen, Detroit (just south of Joy Rd.). www.santeiufuneralhome.com