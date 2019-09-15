|
|
Lygia Fouchey
Clinton Township - September 11, 2019 Age 60. Beloved daughter of Loraine and the late Donald Fouchey. Dear sister of Matt and John Fouchey. Predeceased by her adored sisters Camille Ludwig and Vicki Fouchey. Proud aunt of Kristina, Valerie, Amber and great aunt of Alyssa. Also survived by her brother-in-law Michael Ludwig. Visitation Wednesday Sept 18th from 3-9pm with a 7pm scripture service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Thursday Sept 19th instate 10:30am at St. Hubert Catholic Church 38755 Prentiss (Btw Crocker & Jefferson) until time of Mass 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019