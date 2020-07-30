1/1
Lynda Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Baker

Detroit - Lynda Elizabeth Baker of Detroit, formerly of Dearborn, passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved friend of Nancy J Diehl, loving sister of Douglas (Pat) and Mark (Rose), and cherished aunt of Jacob (Sally) and Alex (Korey Dickens). We would like to thank Sunrise on Vernier for their excellent care of Lynda and The Medical Team Hospice for her end of life peacefulness. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service was held. A grand celebration of Lynda's life and legacy will be planned when it is safe to gather together. Memorial contributions in Lynda's honor are welcome to The Guidance Center Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center, the program Lynda co-founded to help abused children.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Funeral Homes
7100 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
313-841-8284
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved