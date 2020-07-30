Lynda Baker

Lynda BakerDetroit - Lynda Elizabeth Baker of Detroit, formerly of Dearborn, passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved friend of Nancy J Diehl, loving sister of Douglas (Pat) and Mark (Rose), and cherished aunt of Jacob (Sally) and Alex (Korey Dickens). We would like to thank Sunrise on Vernier for their excellent care of Lynda and The Medical Team Hospice for her end of life peacefulness. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service was held. A grand celebration of Lynda's life and legacy will be planned when it is safe to gather together. Memorial contributions in Lynda's honor are welcome to The Guidance Center Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center, the program Lynda co-founded to help abused children.