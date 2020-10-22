Lynda Kresta
Passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved Wife of Larry. Loving Mom of Sara (Mark) Brady, Renee Kresta, and Derek (Emma Melvin) Kresta. Cherished Grandma of Nolan and Logan. Dear Sister of Louis (Beth), Michael (Diana), Donald (Renee), Matthew (Emily), and the late Gary. Lynda leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday, October 27th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home- Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com