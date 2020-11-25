1/1
Lynn Marie Podracky
Rochester Hills - Podracky, Lynn Marie, age 66 of Rochester Hills, passed away November 23, 2020. Loving wife of Mark Podracky for 40 years, dear mother of Mariel Lynn (Anthony) Bouza. Beloved daughter of Eugene and Dolores Irene Kowal. Sister of David (Viktoria) Kowal, Niece of Helen Kowal. Lynn will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, her sense of style and her love of dogs. Funeral mass Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 am with an instate time of 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. Memorials in Lynn's name may be made to the Leader Dog for the Blind. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
